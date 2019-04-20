On April 19, 2019 at 2:49 a.m., Redding Police responded to a report of a hit and run that occurred in the area of Galaxy Way and Victor Ave. As officers were responding, additional reports were received of more parked vehicles being struck by the suspect vehicle. Officers arrived in the area and located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver failed to stop and struck two additional parked cars while being pursued by police. The suspect crashed into the rear fence of a residence on the corner of Victor Ave. and Galaxy Way. Officers attempted to arrest the suspect but he resisted and fled on foot.

After a foot chase the suspect was caught and he violently resisted arrest. After a struggle, he was taken into custody. He was identified as Riley Sheamus Whalen 19 years of Redding. At the time of this report eight damaged parked cars have been located in the vicinity and it is believed they were damaged by the suspect. Whalen was arrested and booked at the Shasta County Jail for suspicion of DUI, eight counts of Hit and Run, Resisting Arrest and Felony Evading.