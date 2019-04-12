On April 11, 2019, around 11:25 p.m., officers from the Redding Police Department responded to a single vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Old Oregon Trail and Rancho Road. While officers were in route to the collision, they were informed that power poles had been knocked down and power lines were resting on top of the involved Nissan Murano. A small vegetation fire had also started as a result of the downed power lines.

Upon arrival, officers contacted Justin James Knapp (21 years of Redding), who admitted to driving and causing the collision. During the investigation, Knapp was interviewed and officers learned he was Snapchatting with his girlfriend while driving. Knapp was also found to be under the influence of alcohol at a level where he was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle. Knapp was taken into custody for driving under the influence and transported to a local hospital for a medical clearance. He was then booked at the Shasta County Jail for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and a probation violation. Knapp was on probation for a prior driving under the influence arrest.

Redding Electric Utility (REU) quickly responded to assist with the downed power lines. At the time of the press release the power to the surrounding area had not yet been restored. The vegetation fire was quickly extinguished. A dog was also rescued from the crushed Nissan and given to Shasta County Animal Control.

The Redding Police Department would like to remind citizens to use designated drivers when consuming alcohol and avoid the use of cell phones while driving.