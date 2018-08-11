On August 11, 2018, at 2:58 am, an officer from the Redding Police Department attempted to stop a suspected DUI driver in the area of Market St. at Riverside Dr. The officer saw a 1993 silver Jeep Cherokee swerving on the roadway and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver of the Jeep failed to stop and fled from the officer west on Riverside Dr. The vehicle turned north on Court St. and then onto the Diestelehorst pedestrian bridge. After ramming a tree and a metal pole blocking vehicle access to the bridge, the suspect continued to drive north on the bridge. At the north side of the bridge, the driver fled on foot from the vehicle. Officers in the area did not see where the suspect went until the suspect was found moments later on the river trail under the bridge and had apparently jumped in his attempt to escape.

The suspect sustained severe injuries and was not breathing. Officers performed CPR until ambulance personnel arrived and continued life-saving measures. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect has not yet been positively identified. The coroner will make the identification and notify family prior to releasing the identity to the public.