Click on ad for more info

On January 3, 2019, around 10:05 p.m., an intoxicated motorist collided into the rear of a Redding Police Department patrol car while both vehicles were traveling northbound on Cedars Road near Kenyon Drive.

Officer Dave Chapman was on patrol when a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Jason Paul Snider (45 years old of Redding), rear-ended the marked police car on Cedars Road. Snider was traveling at a high rate of speed before the collision. The force of the impact turned the police car around and pushed it off the roadway, resulting in major damage. Snider lost control of his vehicle and went off the road and into a greenbelt area consisting of heavy brush and vines. His vehicle also sustained major damage.

The California Highway Patrol responded to conduct a driving under the influence investigation. Snider displayed obvious signs of intoxication and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol level above .08%. Snider was booked at the Shasta County Jail.

Officer Chapman was transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center and treated and released for minor injuries stemming from the collision. Officer Chapman was wearing his seat belt during the collision. It is not known if Snider was wearing his seatbelt.

The Redding Police Department would like to remind citizens to be responsible and avoid drinking and driving or use a sober driver when consuming alcohol.