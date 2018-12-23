On December 22, 2018 at 10:05 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a green 1995 Geo Prism, in the parking lot of Walmart, which is located at 1515 Dana Dr.

The vehicle pulled into the parking lot and parked lawfully within a parking space. A check on the license plate revealed the vehicle was reported stolen.

Additional officers responded to Walmart to assist with the

investigation. The driver, Michael Steele, 24 years of Redding, and passenger, Christy Vogiatzis, 29 years of Redding, were the only occupants of the vehicle. Steele was initially compliant with officer’s commands, but then quickly accelerated through the parking lot, and pulled to the rear of Ashley’s Furniture. Both Steele and Vogiatzis ran from the vehicle in opposite directions. Vogiatzis was quickly detained by officers at the scene. Steele ran across Highway 44, and was detained near Cedarwood Dr. and Woodside Meadows Dr.

Steele was arrested for a parole violation warrant, evading an officer, possession of the stolen car, and resisting and delaying officers. Vogiatzis had felony arrest warrants for possessing a stolen car, and she was also arrested for resisting and delaying officers.