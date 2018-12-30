On December 29, 2018, around 8:50 a.m., officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to a subdivision near the area of Victor Avenue and Old Alturas Road for a report of a suspicious person looking into vehicles. The suspect left the area in a white sports car with paper Crown Motors plates. Around the same time the Redding Police Department was taking a stolen vehicle report for a white, newer Subaru BRZ, valued at $30,000. The sports car had been stolen during the nighttime hours from the Crown Motors parking lot on Cypress Avenue.

Officers Joseph Rossi and Michael Caldwell located the vehicle near the Mount Shasta Mall. The driver sped away and quickly pulled behind TJ Maxx, where he fled from the vehicle. Officers determined the vehicle was, in fact, the same one stolen from Crown Motors. A perimeter was set up around the shopping center and the California Highway Patrol Air Operations Unit responded to assist.

Ryan David Anderson (36 years of Redding) was located near Hilltop Drive hiding behind some bushes. Anderson fled from officers, running across oncoming traffic and into the parking lot of the Mt. Shasta Mall. Anderson tried unsuccessfully to scale a construction fence and resisted officers. He was taken into custody and transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance.

Ryan Anderson is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for theft of a motor vehicle in Tehama County. He was last arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on December 20, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Shortly after the apprehension of Ryan Anderson on today’s date, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident regarding a burglary to a vehicle on the outskirts of East Redding. Video surveillance identified Anderson with the stolen Subaru and walking from yard to yard with a handgun in his possession, attempting to gain access to vehicles.

Anderson was booked at the Shasta County Jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office will seek prosecution for an additional burglary charge against Anderson. The firearm seen in Anderson’s possession was not located.