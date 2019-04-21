On April 21, 2019, at about 02:37 A.M., officers with the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the 76 gas station located at 482 E. Cypress Avenue, regarding an alarm. A security guard in the area observed a male subject break into the business through a window then leave carrying merchandise. The security guard provided a description of the suspect and direction of travel.

Officers arrived quickly thereafter and located a trail of merchandise leading away from the business and into a yard located nearby. Officers found a male subject, matching the description provided by the security guard, hiding in a vehicle in the driveway of that residence. The subject, identified as Alex Wojciechowski, age 31 of Illinois, was taken into custody had stolen property on his person that belonged to the owner of that vehicle. He was positively identified by the security guard as the subject who broke into the business. The business owner arrived and confirmed the business had been burglarized and the merchandise was returned.

Wojciechowski was transported to the Shasta County jail and booked on two counts of burglary charges. While at the jail, Wojciechowski threatened to kill officers and jail staff and was also booked on criminal threats.