On March 7, 2018 during the afternoon hours, a residence was burglarized in the 1700 block of Trumpet Drive. The residence belongs to a Redding Police Officer and it is believed the suspected burglar(s) poisoned a retired police K9, who was home at the time.

The burglar(s) forced entry into the residence and stole numerous firearms that were secured inside the residence. After the burglary was discovered by the homeowners, they noticed the retired police K9 was acting ill. The K9 was rushed to a local Veterinary Hospital, who confirmed the K9 was poisoned. The K9 is currently being treated at the Veterinary Hospital.

At this time, we are not releasing any further information due to the ongoing investigation.

The Redding Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this burglary and animal cruelty investigation to contact the Redding Police Department Investigations Division at 530-225-4200. A Secret Witness Reward is being offered for up to $5000 dollars leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible(s).