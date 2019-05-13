On May 12th, 2019 at approximately 9:00 am, Officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Salvation Army located at 4460 Westside Road on the report of an audible warehouse alarm. Upon arrival, Officers observed a partially opened roll-up door to the rear of the closed business. As Officers continued to investigate the matter, Officer Braud observed a bag of clothing items emerge from under the partially opened roll-up door. Redding Police Officers quickly established a perimeter around the large warehouse in an attempt to apprehend the suspect who was in the process of burglarizing the charitable business.

The suspect, Shannon Sewell (36 years old from Redding, CA), was observed running within the business to an exit door on the north side of the large warehouse. As Sewell exited the building, he was met by a number of Redding Police Officers as well as Police K-9 Nord. Sewell immediately complied with Officer’s commands and he was taken into custody without incident. Sewell was determined to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and was booked into the Shasta County Jail for commercial burglary, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and for violating of the terms of his probation.