On May 10th 7:10 am, Redding Police Officer Chapman observed a white male adult riding a bicycle near the intersection of Westside Rd. and Concord Ln. Officer Chapman attempted to stop the bicyclist for a traffic violation. The bicyclist fled from Officer Chapman and abandoned his bicycle in front of a residence on Concord Lane. The suspect fled on foot into the neighborhood before he began jumping over residential fences and into the backyards of multiple residences in the area.

Other Redding Police Officers, including RPD K-9 Nord, as well as the CHP helicopter unit responded to the area in an attempt to locate the white male suspect who had initially fled from Officer Chapman. K-9 Nord was utilized to track the suspect to the rear of a business located in the 5800 block of Westside Rd. Officers observed the suspect hiding in bushes on the business property and gave him commands to stop. The suspect continued to disregard Officers’ instructions. He again attempted to flee from Officers while running toward an open business door with employees inside. K-9 Nord was utilized to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was identified as Orion Franklin, 32 years of age, from Junction City, CA. It was determined that Franklin had an active felony warrant out of Trinity County.

Franklin was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries before he was booked into the Shasta County Jail for the felony warrant, prowling and resisting arrest.