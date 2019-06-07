On April 27th, 2019, at approximately 2:16 A.M, Redding Police Officers responded to Shasta Regional Medical Center regarding two male victims who were suffering from significant stab wounds. Responding officers learned the stabbing occurred earlier in the night at approximately 11:45 P.M., as the victims were leaving the Hen House bar, located at 2621 Hartnell Avenue in Redding.

The victims, 22-year-old Jacob Anae, and 21-year-old Demetrius McGruder, both of Redding, said they were confronted by a Hispanic male in the parking lot just east of the Hen House as they were leaving the bar. An altercation ensued and both men ended up with significant stab or slashing type wounds to their faces, necks, chests, backs, hands and arms. The victims received extensive suturing but recovered from their wounds.

Patrol officers investigating the attack were able to collect surveillance video from the Hen House and subsequently identified the suspect in the stabbing as 39-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez of Redding.

Redding Police Department Investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of Juan Carlos Hernandez and began attempting to locate him. Investigators conducted surveillance at numerous locations on multiple occasions before finally observing Hernandez leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Wingsetter Way at approximately 7:30 A.M., on June 6th, 2019.

Hernandez was arrested without incident and transported to the Redding Police Department Investigations Division to be interviewed. During the interview, Hernandez confessed to the stabbing claiming it was self-defense because he had an injured hand at the time and could not protect himself any other way. Surveillance video from the bar the night of the stabbing contradicted Hernandez’s statement.

Hernandez was booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.