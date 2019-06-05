On June 4, 2019, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Officer Ellis contacted Jimmy Day Blankenship III, 23 years old of Redding, during a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Corona Street. Blankenship was stopped for driving a vehicle on the opposite side of the road. A records check on Blankenship revealed he was on probation for being in possession for sale and transportation of a designated controlled substance.

A probation search of Blankenship resulted in approximately one ounce of heroin and a large amount of cash money. Based on the found items, Officer Ellis responded to Blankenship’s residence and conducted an additional probation search where he located additional cash money. In total, Blankenship was found to have over $4000 in cash money believed to be a result of drug sales.

The heroin and money was collected as evidence. Blankenship was arrested for probation violation, possession for sale and transportation of a designated controlled substance. He was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for his charges.