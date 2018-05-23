On May 22, 2018, at 6:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 5600 block of Green Acres Drive in Anderson, regarding a reported gunshot victim. Upon arrival, deputies contacted 29 year old Thomas Crossland who, was found to have a gunshot wound to his leg. Crossland was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening wound.

Prior to arrival at the incident location, witnesses reported a white male only identified by first name, “Chris” fled the location immediately after the shooting in a gold colored Ford F-150 pick-up. During a search of the surrounding area, utilizing a California Highway Patrol helicopter and ground units from local law-enforcement agencies, the pick-up was located, unoccupied and disabled in an ACID canal which, was in close proximity to Green Acres Drive and adjacent to the Sacramento River.

During a search of the area, officers with the Anderson Police Department located 38 year Christopher Brace and 42 year old Jennifer LeCompte, a short distance from the abandoned pick-up, near the Sacramento River. Both Brace and LeCompte were taken into custody without incident. Brace was subsequently booked into the Shasta County Jail for 245(a)(2)PC-Assault with a deadly weapon/firearm. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at the number listed below.