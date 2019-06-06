During the interview with investigators, the mother revealed she had been the victim of repeated domestic violence at the hands of her boyfriend. She said her boyfriend had assaulted her and strangled her on numerous occasions. One incident was so severe, the victim lost control of her bladder.

Although the victim initially denied her child could have been suffering abuse as well when she was informed of the severity of the child’s injuries she became emotional and provided additional information that led investigators to identify the suspect as the victim’s boyfriend, 28-year-old, Scott Kamakaokalani Meigs of Redding.

Meigs was contacted by investigators and agreed to be interviewed. During the interview, Meigs confessed to assaulting the infant on multiple occasions. He said the frustration he experienced from the infant’s crying caused him to be “aggressive” with the child. He also admitted to repeatedly strangling and assaulting his girlfriend.

Investigators conducted interviews and gathered evidence late into the night on June 3rd. At approximately 12:05 A.M., on June 4th, 2019, Meigs was booked into the Shasta County jail on five counts of domestic violence, three counts of felony child abuse, and three counts of inflicting great bodily injury. His bail was set at $50,000.00. Meigs was able to make bail after approximately 22 hours in custody.

Investigators later learned the extent of the infants injuries were worse than originally thought after additional medical scans were completed. The infant was found to have suffered 15 total fractures, and numerous fractures were in different stages of healing. The infant also appeared to be suffering from abusive head trauma.

The injuries to the infant were so severe, investigators obtained a new arrest warrant charging Meigs with four additional counts: one count of torture, two counts of assault inflicting great bodily injury, and one count of criminal threats. Meigs was arrested again on June 5th, 2019, at approximately 3:10 P.M.. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail where he is now being held on a bail of $550,000.00.

The names of the mother and the infant are being withheld because they are both victims of abuse.