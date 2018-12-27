The Shasta County Connection—12-27-18

The last two years have literally flown by and my first term in office as the District 3 County Supervisor is officially one half over. As I reflect on 2018, I decided to cover some of the highlights that I consider to be positives for the future of Shasta County. I also want to highlight where we need to focus our energy to improve the quality of life for all of us.

One bit of very good news for the farming and ranching operations in Fall River Valley in 2018 was the determination by the State Water Control Board (SWCB) that the Fall River water basin for the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) will remain as a “low” priority. This ranking of “low” priority means that a GSA organization will not need to be formed for those who farm irrigated lands. If the SWCB ranking had been changed to the “moderate” level that would have meant additional regulations and increased costs for farmers.

The Board of Supervisors approved the “Jail Recreation Yard and Shower Project” mid-year. I am pleased to report the project is nearing completion. The recreational areas have been divided so there can be additional groups of inmates outside at one time with the increased jail capacity. The remodeling project will allow for another 102 beds available at the jail. This project will be completed within a few weeks and it is greatly anticipated by law enforcement and the general public. This has been a very high priority for our board and we believe it is a positive step forward for public safety.

I am very pleased with our choice of Paul Hellman as our new Shasta County Resource Management Director. Paul assumed the position as the director just as the Carr Fire broke out at the end of July. Needless to say, he had quite a challenge before him to assume the role as the new director in addition to tackling the complications the Carr Fire brought for the county. Paul has been doing an excellent job and I do believe Shasta County is fortunate to have him serve as the county’s new director for this very important department.

Undoubtedly the biggest headline in 2018 was the devastating Carr Fire. There were 1,079 homes destroyed and many other structures damaged. There was also an unfortunate loss of life during this catastrophic fire. The devastation that the county experienced was enormous. It was impressive to watch the strong leadership of Larry Lees, our County Administrative Officer, as he navigated the difficult days after the fire. Pat Minturn assumed the role as the Disaster Recovery Director and he did an excellent job of supervising the cleanup process. Shasta County is restoring and rebuilding the neighborhoods lost in the fire. Our hearts go out to those in Butte County who have suffered severe devastation in the Camp Fire. Let’s hope that the 2018 fire season will never be replicated.

I’ll end my good news with the board approval of 20 psychiatric beds for Shasta Regional Medical Center. These services are very much needed in Shasta County and will enable family members to remain close to their loved one who is hospitalized while in crisis.

There is much to be done in 2019. The Board of Supervisors said farewell to David Kehoe, a true public servant after serving as District 1 Supervisor for 20 years. He will be missed. We welcome Joe Cheminti and I look forward to working with Joe in the coming years. Increasing jail space, expanding mental health services, continuing the need for increased substance abuse treatment opportunities and education of the public on Adverse Childhood Experiences will continue to be my focus for the upcoming year. The county’s finances will bring added challenges in 2019 after the destructive Carr Fire.

Happy New Year to one and all and let’s hope 2019 brings many positive changes for Shasta County.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert,

Shasta County District 3 Supervisor