The Shasta County Connection—6-13-19

Our Board of Supervisor’s meeting on June 11, 2019 had several interesting presentations. One of note was a presentation by Ms. Kelly Lindblom, Chair of a Sub-committee of the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce called the “Envision Palo Cedro Initiative.” The committee was formed “by the desire of the community to work with the county proactively to encourage responsible growth, that is, growth that supports the underlying characteristics that make Palo Cedro a great community.” I am very encouraged by this positive approach, creating a vision for Palo Cedro. I am looking forward to seeing their work plan upon completion. We all know what a wonderful community Palo Cedro is and it heartening to see citizens step up and take an active role in their neighborhood.

The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) sent a representative to our BOS meeting to announce the awarding of a grant totaling $250,000, which will include fire suppression units and permit fees for victims of the Carr Fire. This funding will assist with many who did not have insurance when they lost their homes and the additional costs they have encountered when attempting to rebuild. Supervisor Baugh spearheaded this effort and we would like to thank him for his determination to make this funding a reality.

Mr. Tom Twist, from Shingletown, shared another presentation about an alert system to detect fires in primarily rural areas. This equipment has the potential to spot a plume of smoke 9 miles in distance and he and his group are attempting to develop a pilot project in the Shingletown area. It is a very intriguing project and I am hopeful he is able to obtain funding to put these systems in place. I will keep you posted as this project progresses.

Director Pat Minturn from Shasta County Public Works gave the board updates on various County Service Agencies (CSA’s). Two of those service areas are in District 3, the Jones Valley CSA #6 Water District and CSA #8, the Palo Cedro Water/Sewer District. CSA #6 continues to be concerned about water losses, but has a fully functioning Advisory Board. The Palo Cedro Water/Sewer District needs to form an advisory board and if anyone is interested, please contact Kelly Lindblom at kjl7angulo.gmail.com.

Mr. Minturn also reported that the Fall River Mills Airport should have a pavement rehabilitation project constructed in 2020, pending final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). If granted, the funding will be available through state and federal sources. I know that will be welcome news to those who use the Fall River Airport, a facility vital to the community for tourism, part-time residents, fire suppression operations, and medical transportation.

This has been Employee Appreciation Week for the 2,000+ employees of Shasta County. I attended both the luncheon events in Redding and Burney to thank these individuals for their service to the county. Thank you for being #ShastaCountyStrong.

Every chance I get out to be out in the wide-open country in Shasta County, I am ready. I attended a tour held for the CA Fish and Game Commission at Shannon Wooten’s Ranch near Shingletown. Hosted by our Farm Advisor Larry Forero and California Farm Bureau’s Noelle Cremer, the various topics of discussion included vegetation management and habitat (presenter: Shannon Wooten), bears, (presenter: Steve Parks), wolves (presenter: Dusty deBraga), speckled/snow geese (presenter: Jim Rickert) and a session on beef cattle economics (presenter: Larry Forero). It was encouraging to have this opportunity to share our concerns about predators and the economic impacts they have on the livelihood of ranchers and farmers with a member of this commission and many staff members.

If any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor