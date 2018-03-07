The Shasta County Connection—3-6-18

By Mary Rickert

I want to thank Ms. Kim Dolbow Vann, State Director for the USDA Rural Development, for meeting with county officials at the urging of our Board of Supervisor’s chair, Les Baugh. The meeting covered the topic of revisiting the possibility of establishing an Adult Rehabilitation Center with a focus on mental health and opioid issues. As many of you know who follow my column, the need to address opioid addiction problems in Shasta County is a topic I am passionate about. I was very encouraged with the interest from Ms. Vann and her staff about investing dollars in our county. I will keep you updated as these talks continue.

It was a good time at the McArthur volunteer Fire Department’s Carnival again this year. The Carnival was competing with both the boy’s and girl’s basketball games in Redding for the Section playoffs (Congratulations to both teams for their exceptional accomplishments this season.) The attendance was good and it was so much fun to see the excited youngsters riding on kiddie cars that have been around for 65 years. We have much to be grateful for with our local volunteer fire departments in the Intermountain Area. It is a thankless job and they deserve our support and appreciation. There are many volunteer fire department units in the Palo Cedro, Bella Vista and Whitmore areas also. My thanks to all of those that serve us.

In honor of Grand Jury Awareness Month, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors adopted a proclamation to recognize the occasion. Grand juries serve several purposes such as overseeing and reporting on the efficiency, honestly and impartiality of local governments and elected officials, determining whether criminal acts have been committed and if there is enough evidence to charge someone with a crime, and to determine whether to accuse public officials of impropriety. A Grand Jury is made up of citizens from each county in California and is appointed by the county’s Superior Court. Their term of service lasts for one year. Bill Estes and Katherine Ann Campbell from Fall River Valley have served in the past few years and currently, Kris Hathaway from Burney is on the panel.

The 3rd Annual Senior and Veteran Fraud Prevention Fair was held at the Redding Elks Lodge on March 6th. The Fair was presented by the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office and housed 45 booths manned by representatives from local and state agencies. The purpose of the fair is to educate two groups that can often be the target of fraud, veterans and seniors. I found the many booths to provide excellent information and resources for the public to help safeguard from being taken advantage of.

It’s been a busy week and this coming week looks just as busy. I attended a Redding City Council Meeting and was amazed at the turnout. They had some highly controversial issues on the agenda, their newly crafted marijuana ordinance and the proposed sales tax ballot proposal. With a crowd of about 300, it was a lively and spirited evening of public comments. As a country, we are fortunate to have the ability to express our opinion in an open forum.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.