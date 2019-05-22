Dear Residents of Palo Cedro:

It has been brought to my attention that questions have been raised as to why I am not attending the meetings currently being held regarding the proposed Palo Cedro Arco AM/PM mini-mart. I feel is it is important that I explain why I am unable to attend these meetings. At some point, as a County Supervisor, I may be asked to consider whether to approve or deny this project. I have been informed by County Counsel that, in order to maintain fairness to all parties concerned, I should limit the amount of information I receive about this project from whatever source to the information presented to the entire Board of Supervisors at the time the Board considers the matter. That way, everyone has a chance to hear and respond to the issues and concerns.

I am not at liberty to discuss the merits of this project prior to its consideration by the Board of Supervisors. If I did make comments or discuss the project with any constituents prior to such a vote, it may compromise my ability to vote on the project. In addition, it could potentially put the county in a situation of an adverse legal risk.

Please know that I invite any comments to be submitted to Mr. Paul Hellman, Director of the Department of Resource Management, who will distribute those comments to me and all of my fellow County Supervisors as part of the process of considering this matter.

Thank you for your understanding.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor