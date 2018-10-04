The Shasta County Connection—10-3-18

By Mary Rickert,

This week welcomed a few rain showers off and on. A welcome event ending the incredibly long, hot summer riddled with fire after fire. Let’s hope the rains will come on a slow and steady pace and not create havoc in the fire areas.

I appreciated a quick tour by Greg Hawes of the Hawes Farms and got to see all the new activities he has added to their site. October will be a busy month for them and it is fortunate for Shasta County to have these kinds of opportunities for families to enjoy during the fall season.

It’s always a good time at the Shasta College Ag and Natural Resources Harvest Festival held at the Ross Ranch near the college. This department does a great job of turning out students that know how to get their hands dirty and gives them a good foundation for their education. Many move on to four-year universities, but I want to mention one valuable part of their program. The Step-Up Program has been a stellar curriculum recognized throughout the State of California. It offers students with a criminal past to develop a career path by returning to school and earning certificates in fields such as heavy equipment operation, welding, construction or office administration. This second chance at a new life has turned around the lives of many people over the last few years and we are fortunate to have this program at our local community college.

Congratulations to this month’s Employee of the Month for Shasta County, Brian Abbott. Brian works for Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency as a Clinical Program Coordinator. He is highly regarded in his department for his work serving the children and families receiving intensive treatment services. He was instrumental in developing a pilot WRAP (wraparound) program for children and their families prior to child welfare involvement. Brian is also active in his community of Whitmore, serving on the local volunteer fire department.

Our Board meeting this week included two Proclamations declaring October as Dyslexia Awareness Month and October 7-13 as Fire Prevention Week. Dyslexia is an inheritable and highly prevalent language-based disability that creates for individuals a difficulty in learning to read. Early detection and appropriate instruction can help a student excel in school and eventual employment. The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware-fire can happen anywhere.” This campaign is to educate the public about the steps necessary for people to protect their home and families from fires.

The Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter of support to US Congressman Doug LaMalfa for HR 6007 “Restoring Access to Public Lands.” This piece of legislation is important to those of us in Shasta County where we have access to public lands close to where we live. The beauty and majesty of the natural resources that we enjoy should be accessible to the public. HR 6007 would release Federal land in California from wilderness study areas that wouldn’t be considered under the wilderness designation. This bill would be a positive step in allowing Federal agencies to manage public lands more effectively.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Background:

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.