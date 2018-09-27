The Shasta County Connection—9-27-18

By Mary Rickert,

It was my pleasure to welcome the national organization of Trout Unlimited to Redding last week. They held their national meeting in Redding at the Sheraton Hotel next to the Sundial Bridge. It was great to have fishermen and women committed to preserving and enhancing fishery habitat in our area and have the opportunity to share the wonderful resources we enjoy locally. This organization is committed to restoration projects that will benefit future generations and the local Shasta County chapter provided an excellent program for the conference. Thank you to Mike Caranci for your leadership.

Marysville was the location of my most recent Northern California Water Association (NCWA) Meeting. A good portion of this meeting covered legislation currently being considered. We also talked about Proposition 3 that will be on the ballot in November.

Water is very important to us in the north state and this organization is an effective coalition of farmers, agencies and water districts who have come together to protect water resources.

One of the most interesting meetings I have attended recently was the one at Shasta College, sponsored by UC Cooperative Extension, Shasta College and Natural Resource Conservation Service. The Title of the event was “Post Fire Vegetation/Erosion Workshop.” It was a great overview for landowners as they prepare for winter storm effects on their properties that were burned in the Carr Fire. There were many valuable suggestions on how to determine if your trees will survive the damage incurred during the fire. Rick Satomi, Forest Advisor, UCCE Shasta Co., gave a great presentation on how to determine whether your trees will survive the fire and what the indicators were to look for. Leimone Waite, Horticulture Instructor and Master Gardener, Shasta College, had many helpful ideas as to what kind of vegetation to plant for a low-risk landscape. John Tiedeman, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service spoke on engineering techniques to safeguard against erosion issues and Yana Valachovic, Forest Advisor Humboldt/Del Norte, showed the audience many changes that can be made to your home to safeguard from your house igniting during a fire. I would like to encourage everyone to look up CESHASTA.UCDAVIS.EDU to view the presentations online. There is much useful information for anyone wishing to make modifications to their home and landscaping to prevent losing their place to a fire.

I want to express my thanks to Lt. Gene Randall and his animal control officer, Kelly, for allowing me to accompany them to Big Bend where has been an ongoing problem with feral horses wandering through the community. District 3 is the largest district of the five districts in Shasta County and very diverse. The professionalism and responsiveness of our officers was most appreciated.

I am looking forward to seeing the Delta Fire finally extinguished. The recent flare-ups continue to create smoke-filled skies. Rain will be the remedy for an end to this fire season.

If you any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.