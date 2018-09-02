The Shasta County Connection—8-30-18

By Mary Rickert,

The fires seem to be dwindling and our air quality is improving. The crisp fall air in the evening is a sign that summer is about over. I’m writing this column on the first day of the Intermountain Fair. It was an honor to present to Elena Albaugh a plague from the Shasta County Board of Supervisors in commemoration of the Intermountain Fair’s 100th Anniversary. What an accomplishment. When you think of the five generations that have been a part of this tradition, it is heartwarming. I hope that everyone enjoyed the fair and had the opportunity to see old friends and make a few new ones. The amazing thing about the Intermountain Fair is that is run by volunteers and many residents of the Intermountain Area put in a lot of time to make the fair a reality.

The additional meetings continue as a result of the aftermath of the Carr Fire. Shasta County is doing all they can to be efficient and effective in working with people who have lost their homes. I know that our County Administrative Officer, Larry Lees, has put in an amazing amount of time trying to do whatever he can to be sure that Shasta County is working in lock step with the City of Redding to be sure fire victims are given the information and assistance they need to move forward after this disaster. Shasta County is fortunate to have such a dedicated CAO.

A collaborative meeting of the Shasta Co. Farm Bureau, the Shasta Co. Cattlemen’s and the UC Cooperative Extension Office was held at the Vaca Creek Ranch in Palo Cedro at the home of Bob and Mike Moller. Teresa Urricelqui, from Redding Parks and Recreation, reported on the Fifth Annual Farm Camp where youngsters in Shasta County have the opportunity to spend a week experiencing farm life and learning where their food comes from. There have been over 400 youngsters go through the program in the last five years. Kirk Wilbur, California Cattlemen’s Association, gave a presentation on stock ponds and diversion reporting. Kirk’s information was very informative and helpful to the members present. Our UC Cooperative Extension Agent, Larry Forero, spoke on pond volume formulas and the 2017/18 winter-feed production statistics. The highlight of the evening was the ice cream and peaches, donated by Greg Hawes.

For those interested in attending the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting to attend the Public Hearing on the proposed General Plan and Zoning Amendments on the parcel in Palo Cedro, the meeting will be held September 11th at 9:00 am. The location is the Board of Supervisor Chambers at 1450 Court Street in Redding in the Board of Supervisor’s Chambers.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.