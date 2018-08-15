Supervisor seeks continued discussion on how more effective information can be distributed during fires

The Shasta County Connection—August 15, 2018

By Mary Rickert,

The town of Fall River Mills dodged a major disaster with the Hat Fire incident. I have never seen such a heroic effort on the part of our volunteer firefighters, Cal Fire and the US Forest Service. We all are very grateful for the fast action and the disaster diverted by those who fought this fire. As I stood in town by the Theater, I was very unsettled as to how the fire was advancing rapidly toward the town of Fall River Mills. The fixed-wing aircraft that responded to this fire was amazing and their efforts were part of the reason the fire did not destroy any structures. The resources assigned to this incident included 32 engine companies, 17 fire crews, 4 bulldozers, 8 water tenders, 2 helicopters, air tankers with a total personnel of 355 respondents.

One challenge was communication. It was hard to get much information with the power out and many of us had cell phones that didn’t work. I have already spoken with Cal Fire and when things settle down, I hope to continue the discussion about how more effective information can be distributed when there is an emergency such as this. The lack of power and no water for four days was challenging, but compared to what might have happened, I am very thankful for the fact we were otherwise unscathed.

We are all grateful for the many residents who stepped up and offered help in so many ways. It was great that Ray’s Market managed to continue to serve the public, even without power. There were numerous members of the community who rose to the occasion and assisted others in their time of need. The community has much to be proud of and we shall hope that we have a safe summer until the fall rains come.

I have been attending many meetings on the Carr Fire and spent time at the Local Assessment Center (LAC), which has now morphed into the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in the old Kmart Building in Redding. Housing will continue to be a huge issue with the 1,077 homes that have burned. The mandated state government requirements for a landowner to follow will take time before rebuilding can begin. Shasta County announced the hiring of Mr. Paul Hellman as the new Director of Resource Management. Mr. Hellman will assume this position in the next couple of weeks and will undoubtedly be busy dealing with the fallout from the Carr Fire in the department. We wish him well.

I was part of a Roundtable Discussion with US Secretary of Interior Zinke and US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in Redding to discuss the Carr Fire. Assemblyman Brian Dahle led the discussion as the moderator and did an excellent job. Representatives from many agencies and government organizations discussed the need for more fuel reduction in our forests. The Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) was particularly hit hard in the Carr Fire and we discussed various options to combat the overgrown conditions of vegetation in those areas. I share the same opinion of the two Secretaries that fire suppression for 80 years has been one of the reasons we have such dense, thick forests today. Management practices, streamlining the government process and increasing the pace and scale of tree harvest is a high priority for this administration.

