The Shasta County Connection—5-9-19

Sierra Pacific Industries hosted a Women’s Fund event, encouraging women in Shasta County to get involved in their organization. My thanks to Kristy Lanham for extending a special invitation to speak as a founding member of the organization about all the great work they do. Bringing many of our social issues to the forefront to educate the public is one of their strongest assets. There was lots of energy in that room, which translates into getting things done to improve our communities.

This is Intermountain Mental Health Week with a myriad of activities for the Intermountain Area available for the public to attend. I have noticed signs posted around the northeastern area of Shasta County. Please take advantage of some of the activities available and attend. I appreciate Shasta County Health and Human Services for making these offerings locally.

Jim and I hosted another Shasta Land Trust event on our Anderson ranch as a fundraiser for this organization. The wildflowers have virtually disappeared but the bike riders enjoyed the scenery, the Sacramento River and glimpses of our new calves on the ranch. This organization is dedicated to maintaining open space and working landscapes in Shasta County. They hold many conservation easements in the outlying areas of eastern Shasta County and these properties will be protected into perpetuity.

I want to express my thanks to Undersheriff Eric Magrini for giving me an update on the Burney substation. As many of you know, the CSO Amanda Pruitt has been attending the Academy and will graduate next month and will begin her training to return to Burney as a Deputy Sheriff. As a result, the substation has been closed, but the department was able to hire a new CSO. The new hire is completing his orientation and will be working full time in the office in a few weeks. I know that is all good news for the Intermountain Area.

This month’s Employee of the Month for May 2019, for Shasta County, is Social Worker Supervisor II, Crystal Adams. Crystal had performed outstanding work in the field of Children’s Services and we are all indebted to her commitment to the children of Shasta County. She has implemented new practices for Commercially and Sexually Exploited Children (CSEC) in Shasta County. She created a team effort that includes Children’s Services, the Redding Police Department, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, Public Health, Mental Health, Juvenile Probation, and family members to work on this problem.

On May 7th the Shasta County Board of Supervisors adopted a proclamation designating May 16th as “Peace Officers’ Memorial Day” in Shasta County. This day is established to acknowledge those who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in Shasta County among our ranks, but eight officers in the State of California did lose their lives.

An agenda item did come before our Board of Supervisors regarding salary increases for our six elected officials, and with questions from myself and other board members, we did delay any action. It is my personal opinion that each elected official should be evaluated separately and compensated accordingly. Our county counsel is researching what latitude our BOS has in making these decisions and we will re-visit the issue at a later date.

It was a pleasure to hand out certificates at the Dignity Health/Connected Living event honoring the 349 volunteers for work in their hospitals, food banks, adult daycare, foster grandparents, etc. They totaled 143,956 hours of service and it was an honor to recognize these folks that give so much of themselves. Shasta County is a generous county and this event highlighted another group of selfless individuals.

I attended the Shasta County Public Health Advisory Board Meeting on May 8th to help welcome Sharon Hanson, PA, from Fall River Health Center to the board representing District 3. Sharon is highly qualified and will represent the district well. Congratulations to Sharon and I couldn’t be more pleased with her acceptance of assuming this position.

I wish everyone well, start thinking about defensible space and prepare for another fire season. It’s the time of year that lawnmowers and weed eaters really get their work out. Always remember to mow prior to 10:00 am to reduce the risk of fire danger.

If any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor