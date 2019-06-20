The Shasta County Connection—6-19-19

On June 14, 2019, it was with great pleasure to serve as emcee for the Pioneer Luncheon hosted by the Redding Soroptimists at the Anderson District Fairgrounds. With well over 300 in attendance, it was a treat to see many old-time Shasta County friends. It was really interesting having those present whose parents had been born in Shasta County share about their family roots. One of the attendees stated that their ancestor was born in Shasta County in 1869.

One of the most delightful meetings I’ve attended recently was held at Burney to Falls on a sunny, but not too hot, morning. The sound of the falls is so soothing. The meeting was held to meet the relatively new Executive Director of the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, Angela Avery. It was a great opportunity for Angela to meet those who live and work in Eastern Shasta County and listen to their concerns and priorities in regards to forest health and fire risk. As a member of the Sierra Nevada Conservancy board of directors, I have been impressed with Angela’s willingness to listen and problem solve. The one take away that pleases me is the renewed interest in prescription burns and the benefits to reduce fuel loads in the forest landscapes.

My friend Randi Slaughter and her husband, Rocky, have been doing research on the Shasta County display that is currently in the State Capitol. If you have never been to the State Capitol, each county has a display showcasing highlights of what their county has to offer. The Shasta County display needs some updating and Randi has taken it on as a personal project to do just that. She presented to our Board of Supervisors a tentative plan and asked for the board’s blessing to move forward. She will do some fundraising and develop a new display that Shasta County will be proud of. The BOS were very enthusiastic about her plan and we all look forward to the final project. This is another great example of taking pride and ownership of one’s own community.

I received a letter in the mail from an inmate from Shasta County jail. He was begging for some sort of drug treatment program while he was incarcerated. I did read his letter at our BOS meeting to emphasize the need to address drug addiction while people who are incarcerated are thinking clearly enough to understand the need to get clean. Hopefully, in the next few weeks, the jail will implement MAT, medically assisted treatment, for those with addiction issues who are in jail. With 80% of inmates imprisoned because of a substance abuse related crime, it’s time to try and get to the root of the problem. I’m looking forward to getting this program going soon.

Chief Tracie Neal, from Shasta County Probation, gave a presentation to the BOS on the Day Reporting Center. There have been 803 people with convictions completing this program and their recidivism rate was 37%. Which translates into 63% successfully completing the extensive program and securing gainful employment. In addition, some more encouraging news was the financial analysis. It costs $28/day for someone enrolled in the program, contrasted to $110/day while incarcerated in jail. The real upside is the life changes those committed to the program make and how they become productive members of society. I have attended numerous DRC graduations and hearing the stories of success are truly heartwarming.

Our last item on the Board’s agenda was amending the ordinance in Shasta County for the cultivation of cannabis. There were a few adjustments made to comply with state law set forth after Proposition 64, the “Adult Use of Marijuana Act” was passed. The ordinance stills allows for six plants, to be grown indoors. The county continues to not allow for outdoor grows.

A cooling trend is around the corner and welcome to summer on June 21st, the longest day of the year.

