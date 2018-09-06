The Shasta County Connection—9-5-18

By Mary Rickert,

It was an incredible display of community support and celebration this Labor Day weekend at the Intermountain Fair. The 100th Anniversary of the fair really encouraged a large turnout for all the events. The spirit and energy of this county fair could be felt at every event during its five-day run. It was quite an accomplishment for the Intermountain Area to have been in existence for 100 years. It will be a memorable time for all who attended. Out thanks to Steve Gagnon, the new fair manager, his incredible staff and all the community volunteers who made this happen.

Alturas was the location for the Sierra Nevada Conservancy’s quarterly meeting. Our tour included a visit to the Devil’s Garden Area to view a major project on Forest Service Land that eradicated large stands of junipers to lessen the fuel load. This area is near a rural subdivision by Swanson Canyon that worked hand in hand with the local Fire Safe Council to reduce the number of junipers in the area. I am always pleased to hear of the work of Fire Safe Councils and the grant money they receive and put to good use in their neighborhoods. I like to encourage communities at risk of high fire danger to form Fire Safe Councils. We also heard from the Forest Service on the problems they have with wild horses in the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory. They are beginning a program this year of gathering 1,000 head of horses because the population has grown too large. If you have any interest in adopting one of these animals, they ask you to contact them at modoc_info@fs.fed.us.

Other stops on the tour in Alturas was a small lumber mill that works with small diameter wood, a new youth park in downtown Alturas and the Modoc National Wildlife Refuge. It has been a while since I had been to Alturas and I was pleased to hear they are in the process of building a new 8-bed hospital.

The Delta Fire has erupted, closing Interstate 5. I have noticed an increase in traffic in the Fall River Valley this evening as a result. Our best wishes to those who have been ordered to evacuate and we are all hopeful that this fire will be contained rapidly. We are all weary of the fire season this year and look forward to the first rains to arrive.

My grandson’s soccer schedule has been posted and I hope to see some of you at Junction School in Palo Cedro for another season of soccer. Soccer is a great opportunity for kids to get some exercise, learn how to work as a team and burn off some of the energy youngsters seem to have.

For those interested in attending the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting to attend the Public Hearing on the proposed General Plan and Zoning Amendments on the parcel in Palo Cedro, the meeting will be held September 11th at 9:00 am. The location is the Board of Supervisor Chambers at 1450 Court Street in Redding.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

