The Shasta County Connection—August 2, 2018

By Mary Rickert,

Words can’t begin to describe the horrific Carr Fire that has devastated a large portion of Shasta County in the last several days. As of this writing, the Carr Fire has consumed over 120,000 acres and is 35% contained. Over 27,000 residents were evacuated from their homes. Over 1,000 homes were destroyed and six people lost their lives. This fire was of epic proportions and will remain forever etched in our minds and heart. I have several friends who have lost homes and will have to rebuild. I also heard some amazing stories about measures taken to save homes and the incredible resilience and generosity that the human spirit has in times of crisis such as this event.

The Board of Supervisors met in an emergency session early in the week to ratify a state of emergency for Shasta County. And we have another special meeting scheduled for August 7th to ratify a Public Health Declaration because of the poor air quality that has impacted all of us.

I attended two public meetings, one held at Alta Mesa School in East Redding and another meeting at the Redding Civic Auditorium. Representatives from Cal Fire, the Office of Emergency Services, the National Guard, the Highway Patrol, the City of Redding, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and Redding Police Department were all in attendance and talked about the roles they played in assisting with this very complicated operation. These meetings were very well attended by the public and informative for the many people impacted by this fire. Representatives from all agencies and the County and City of Redding were there to answer questions and explain the processes in place to keep the chaos to a minimum. Our District Attorney spoke about prosecuting any looters to the full extent of the law and how their department will be investigating any allegations of price gouging. Shasta County has never experienced anything like this disaster before and we all hope to never see anything like it again. For those of us that live in the Intermountain Area, fire is always on our minds during the fire season. Some of you have also been in the same situation of losing your homes to fire. It is hard to believe it has been over 25 years ago that the Fountain Fire devastated the area. As one drives on Highway 299E to Redding, there is little evidence left of that fire. That is something we need to consider and know that homes will be rebuilt and nature will heal the scorched earth.

A meeting of the Burney Hat Creek Community Forest and Watershed Group (BHCCFWG) convened at the Hat Creek Observatory in Hat Creek. On July 26th. There was lots of discussion about fire prevention, fuels reduction and working collaboratively among the agencies represented at the meeting. Ironically, it was that same evening that the Carr Fire exploded, raged into Redding and doubled in size.

It was another good turnout for the Soldier Mountain Volunteer Fire Department BBQ. Unfortunately, the volunteers got called out to work on the Corner Fire (on Highway 89 near Four Corners). Thank you to all the volunteers who put on the event and I was happy to see such a nice group of young people stepping up and taking on the duties of serving food.

I know we all will breathe a sigh of relief as the fire season ends this year. It has certainly been an active one with deadly consequences. Please be sure your defensible space is established around your home and follow the recommendations of Cal Fire for being prepared in the event of a fire. We will be forever indebted for the courage and determination we have seen from Cal Fire, Shasta County law enforcement, United States Forest Services-Hot Shots, the City of Redding law enforcement and firefighters, the Highway Patrol and the many other agencies that have helped get this fire under control. They are all true heroes and we appreciate their selfless acts of bravery.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.