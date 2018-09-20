The Shasta County Connection—9-20-18

By Mary Rickert,

It was a packed house at this week’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting in Redding. A sea of “red shirts” filled the chambers with residents from Palo Cedro who had come to address the Board in regards to their opposition to the agenda item R11. This item would have amended the land use designation on 9.8 acres from Commercial (C) to Urban Residential-25 dwelling units per acre (UR(25)), and Zoning Amendment ZA 18-0004 which would rezone 9.8 acres of property from Community Commercial (C2) to Multiple-Family Residential-25 dwelling units per acre (R-3-25) and Open Space (OS), in the unincorporated area of Shasta County near Palo Cedro. Prior to the meeting, the Resource Management Department’s Planning Division had withdrawn the proposal based on comments and input from numerous sources, which were submitted to the department. It was very rewarding to see our local government officials respond to the legitimate concerns of the Palo Cedro Community and reverse their decision to not move forward with the rezoning. I could not have been any prouder of the residents of Palo Cedro and how they presented themselves at this meeting. It was an exercise of the political process that ended well, and hopefully restored trust in local government for the citizens of Palo Cedro. My thanks to Mr. Paul Hellman, our new Resource Management Director, Kim Hunter of the Planning Division and their staff for listening and being willing to reconsider the original decision.

The Board of Supervisors also adopted a proclamation designating September 25, 2018, as a “Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims” in Shasta County. Our District Attorney, Stephanie Bridgett, made the presentation. We should all honor the memory of those lost as victims of these horrific crimes and we appreciate the District Attorney’s Office desire to acknowledge them.

A presentation was made from California Public Lands Coordinator, Sam Sedillo, and local chapter President Mike Caranci, regarding Trout Unlimited’s Public Lands program. They spoke about the various projects throughout Shasta County to restore habitat and enhance the trout population in our lakes and rivers. Trout Unlimited’s membership is holding their annual meeting in Redding and will be touring many sites throughout the County.

Lt. Anthony Bertain from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department reported on the status of the Hirz and Delta fires. As we all know, it has been a long fire season for Shasta County. Progress is being made facilitating landowners who wish to rebuild in as timely a manner as possible. The Board adopted an ordinance that will be found to be exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Act (CEQA) pursuant to the exemptions outlined in the ordinance and introduced and waived the reading of an ordinance enacting Chapter 16, 10, Regulations for Limited Density Owner-Built Rural Dwellings, of the Shasta County Code. Mr. Lees has made a request for the Delta Fire to be included with all regulations and ordinances passed for the Carr Fire. This will enable those suffering from losses in the Delta Fire to qualify for the same treatment as victims of the Carr Fire.

Fall is in the air. We have already had our first freezes in the Intermountain Area and the swathers are finishing up the last cutting of hay. It always feels good to get the last bale of hay in the barn and the final bin of wild rice sent down the road for processing. Another year of farming in Fall River Valley is drawing to a close.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.