The Shasta County Connection—August 8, 2018

By Mary Rickert,

Shasta County has a long and challenging time ahead to rebuild from the devastation of the Carr Fire. The fire is still burning and the shock of what has happened seems to be wearing off. Assessing the damage and paving a path forward to start the many processes for rebuilding and restoring homes and lives has begun. Our Board of Supervisors has held two emergency meetings to ratify emergency declarations, which opens the door for both state and federal funding. As reported to our Board by County Administrative Officer, Larry Lees, roughly 75% of the cost of the cleanup will come from FEMA, 18% of the cost from the State of California and the balance (7%) will be the responsibility of Shasta County. The County is researching gap funding to ensure the process will be as efficient and seamless as possible.

Shasta County was grateful for the recent visit at a daily briefing at the Incident Command Center from Governor Brown, Senator Ted Gaines, Assemblyman Brian Dahle and Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott. With 17 serious fires burning throughout California, their presence is needed to assure the residents of Shasta County that we will have the support of our State government. Many communities are suffering the same devastation as we are, and the need for additional fire prevention measures must continue to be a priority.

When I have attended meetings concerning the fire, I continue to hear from agencies and organizations coming from other parts of the state and U.S., that Shasta County has done an impressive job of handling this crisis. Many non-profits, churches, and organizations have stepped forward and worked closely with each other to be as effective as possible. The outpouring of support and love from everyone in Shasta County has been overwhelming. Our local American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently hosted, in collaboration with Crumbs Restaurant and Lassen RV Resort and Bistro, a fundraiser for the Carr Fire Recovery. With over 400 people in attendance, an amazing $9,277 was raised and sent to the Shasta Regional Community Foundation for their Fund established for the Carr Fire. I applaud all of you that donated your time and resources for this special event. Several residents in Burney through the Burney Presbyterian Church have also organized a relief effort for the Carr Fire victims. The generosity of the Intermountain Community is amazing.

Shasta County and the City of Redding have established a web page dedicated to the Carr Fire recovery. The website is www.shastareddingrecovers.org and covers a variety of recovery resources for residents impacted by the Carr Fire and will serve the entire community throughout the recovery process.

I will continue to urge people to be cautious about air quality due to the wildfire smoke and limit outdoor activities as the air quality continues to deteriorate. Current particulate matter readings in the Redding area are in the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY range on the Air Quality Index. Children, the elderly, those with respiratory or heart disease, and pregnant women are to be extra cautious during this time.

Nor-Cal Think Pink is going to bring a Mobile Mammography Bus to Fall River Mills on August 22nd from 9 am to 5pm at the Tri Counties Bank parking lot. This event will be for women over 40 years of age and are encouraged to call (530) 921-9212 or email info@norcalthinkpink.com for those who have questions. Appointments are recommended.

The Joint Summer Meeting of the Fall River-Big Valley Cattlemen’s Association and the Shasta County Farm Bureau, Intermountain Cattlewomen and Northeastern California Water Association was held on August 6th at the Hat Creek Hereford Ranch RV Park. Thanks to Pam and Henry Giacomini for hosting this yearly event. The focus of the meeting was Rural Crime and the keynote speaker was Palo Cedro resident, John Suther, Branch Chief California Bureau of Livestock ID, State Rural Crime Committee. In addition, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko and Lassen County Undersheriff, Kevin Jones also spoke about preventative measures we as ranchers and farmers can take to protect our property.

Keep Shasta County in your prayers. We need to stay strong and be sure everyone is getting the emotional support they need during this traumatic fire event.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.