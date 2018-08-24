The Shasta County Connection—August 24, 2018

By Mary Rickert,

There is a tremendous amount of activity surrounding the necessary steps for homeowners who lost their homes in the Carr Fire to rebuild. Shasta County Counsel presented a memorandum at our last Board meeting describing building standards for Limited Density Owner-Built Rural Dwellings. The Board of Supervisors will be making numerous decisions as to what flexibility the County has to enable citizens who lost their homes to rebuild in a timely manner, and as to what standards they will be required to follow. The County is precluded from enacting building standards that differ from state standards unless the state gives the county authorization to do so. Shasta County has received an incredible amount of support and advice from other communities in this state who have gone through a similar experience. For those that have been through such a catastrophe, they understand how difficult it is to navigate all the laws and limitations imposed on a county to move forward in a rapid manner. We very much appreciate all the guidance and advice we have received.

I had the pleasure of attending a Community Meeting held in Whitmore. What a charming group of people! They are very dedicated to their community and have recently formed a Fire Safe Council. I was very pleased they have taken that step, as it will afford them opportunities in the future to apply for grants to assist with fuel reduction projects in their area. Other attendees at the event included Kenneth Luke from Mercy Medical Center, Gene Randall from Shasta Co. Sheriff’s Department, Javier Garcia from the California Highway Patrol and Sheriff Tom Bosenko. I very much appreciate the invitation to be a part of the evening’s discussion.

I just want to mention to those who have not signed up for an alert system available on their phones, you can search on your computer for www.shascom911.com to access that information. Please consider taking the time to sign up so you will receive alerts in case of an emergency.

The Day Reporting Center held another graduation ceremony at the Holiday Inn. It is always such a pleasure to attend these events and listen to the graduates share their stories of rising above their life situations and getting sober and developing skills to support themselves and their families. There are always many touching stories and this program, with its incredible staff, have helped many people reform their lives.

I have been attending special meetings held to determine where those displaced by the Carr Fire can find housing. This is a pressing problem when the county has had 1,079 homes destroyed by the fire. It is encouraging to know how many businesses such as mobile/RV parks are stepping up to accommodate many of the needs. It will be difficult finding housing for so many people, but there is a plan formulating and all the stakeholders are determined to be sure folks will be taken care of. I’m very impressed with the way the community of Redding has come together.

There was a Special Meeting of the Shasta County Planning Commission held August 23rd. There were proposed amendments to the Shasta County General Plan Land Use Map and related Zoning Map as part of the 2014-2019 Housing Element Update program to bring the County’s General Plan Housing Element into compliance with the State Housing Law. There was one amendment approved for the Palo Cedro area of 9.8 acres currently zoned Commercial.

Congratulations to the Intermountain Fair’s 100th Anniversary. What an amazing accomplishment. I’d like to invite everyone to visit McArthur and join in on the celebration August 29th through September 3rd. We always make a point to support our youth at the Jr. Livestock Auction on Monday-Labor Day.

Enjoying the cooler weather. It was long overdue and the air quality continues to improve. Let’s hope we won’t experience any more fires this season.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.