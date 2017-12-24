The Shasta County Connection

By Mary Rickert

I certainly hope everyone has a joyous Christmas and is preparing for a healthy and robust 2018. It is true, the older you get, the faster time marches on!

It’s been a little quiet on the county level this last week, but I did attend a meeting in Sacramento that I found to be very encouraging. I was present at the Sustainable Forest Action Coalition (SFAC). This organization (as stated on their website) is a “grass roots coalition that has support in California, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Arkansas and Wyoming. Their primary emphasis is on ecosystem restoration on our public lands. Through proper restoration of our watersheds and forests, we strive to return our rural counties and related timber products and bio-energy infrastructure back to a social and economic and sustainable level.”

The representative from the Forest Service present at the meeting was the Deputy Regional Forester for Natural Resources for Region 5 (Pacific Southwest Region), Barnie Gyant. Mr. Gyant shared many ideas that would help shape the current practices of the Forest Service. With the devastating wildfires that continue to plague this state, more focus from all regions of California need to be on more efficient management of our state’s resources. Mr. Gyant stated that 55% of the Forest Service budget is dedicated to fire suppression. He understands that if more of the Forest Service resources were used for treatment of our forest assets and improving the capacity of the Forest Service to be more efficient and get work done on the ground in a rapid timeline, we would all benefit. In addition, he spoke of forming partnerships with other public agencies and private non-profits to leverage dollars for treatment projects. There was discussion about the need to continue to push for biomass facilities to not only process dead and dying trees, but to find a place to utilize green waste from the forest also. I was encouraged by the comments made during the meeting and the willingness to be so open to an exchange of ideas. Many other counties had representatives in attendance and were pleased to be able to communicate their local needs. We found it refreshing to speak with a decision maker and be heard.

We would all welcome some precipitation…..looks like December is not producing the much needed rain and snow we look forward to every year. Let’s hope and pray for a change in the weather pattern in January.

