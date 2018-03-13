The Shasta County Connection 3-13-18

By Mary Rickert

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy held their recent quarterly meeting in Sacramento and I was fortunate to be in attendance. This particular meeting highlighted the 4th Annual Sierra Nevada Watershed Improvement Program Summit. The Sierra Nevada forests are experiencing unprecedented tree mortality with 129 million dead trees spanning the region. Drought, bark beetles and catastrophic wildfires have contributed to this crisis situation. As a result, there are greenhouse gas emissions from rotting trees that have died, smoke from fires and the subsequent loss of sequestration. The situation is very serious and the Summit featured experts in this field, including California Secretary of Natural Resources, John Laird and Chief Ken Pimlott, Director of Cal Fire. The Intermountain Area is home to much of Shasta County’s forest land, so I was obviously quite interested in the discussion and the various suggestions made for a path forward for the state.

The 22nd Annual Farm Bureau Spring Social was held at Win-River on March 10th. Recognition of this year’s scholarship recipients and a presentation by the California Deer Association was part of the evening’s program. Congratulations to Crystal Amen for being presented the Elizabeth Albaugh Award this year. One of the highlights of the night was Kenny Elwood’s cake—it was a great replica of a goat and was a hit as part of the dessert auction.

That same evening, it was an honor to attend the Palo Cedro Volunteer Fire Company’s event where Ken Breshears and Tom Fields were recognized for their many years of service as volunteer firefighters in Palo Cedro. I presented each of them with plaques for their years of service from the Shasta County Board of Supervisors. Volunteer firefighters are special folks that often do not receive the recognition and appreciation they deserve. I was pleased I was able to attend the event and meet the new fire chief.

I then made a quick stop at Mercy Oaks for the Palo Cedro Park Fundraiser. They had many local wineries represented for everyone to have the opportunity to do some wine tasting. Many supporters bid on some great auction items to help raise money for the park’s new projects. I was most impressed with the large number of Palo Cedro residents in attendance supporting such a good cause. I know that my grandchildren often make use of the Palo Cedro Park and it is a wonderful location for families to gather.

We are finally seeing signs of spring. My daffodils are starting to bloom and the grass is starting to turn green. The rain has been a welcome change after such a dry and cold winter.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.