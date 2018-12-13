The Shasta County Connection—12-12-18

By Mary Rickert,

The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) met recently in Sacramento, and as the board alternate, I was fortunate to be able to attend the meeting. I sat next to a Butte County Supervisor, Doug Teeter, who is from Paradise. I have known Doug for a while and he shared with me his harrowing experience of losing his home and escaping the flames of the Camp Fire. Doug was sure that he wasn’t going to survive. I can’t even imagine the terror of the Camp Fire and the very difficult task of recovering from this devastating experience. Needless to say, the participants in the meeting focused on a discussion surrounding wildfires and the need for rural counties in California to address aggressive fuel reduction projects and educating people on the importance of defensible space. RCRC honored two men who have contributed greatly to forest health and fire suppression. Jim Branham is retiring as the Director of the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, an organization that has provided grant funding to many communities for improving forest health and fuel reduction projects. Chief Ken Pimlott was also honored as the retiring Chief of Cal Fire after a 30-year career with Cal Fire. They are both really good men who have contributed much to environmental protection of our forest, with the preservation of life, habitat and property as their priorities.

The Sheraton Hotel in Redding was the location of a workshop, ACE’s Leadership Forum, with the keynote speaker, ACE’s expert, Laura Porter. ACE’s stands for “Adverse Childhood Experiences” and is a program to promote hope and resilience for children who have experienced trauma in their lives. After the Carr Fire, our Shasta County Community has concentrated on the need for counseling for children impacted by the fire. The forum had speakers from other California counties that had also experienced catastrophic fires and they shared some of the strategies they used to help children recover from the tragedy.

The Palo Cedro Community enjoyed their annual Holiday event at the Holiday Market Shopping Center last Friday night. It was fun to visit all the booths and listen to the little fiddlers perform. I especially enjoy the antique tractors all decorated. There was a true community spirit in the air and all the youngsters were really enjoying themselves.

It was a tearful goodbye to Supervisor David Kehoe, Shasta County Supervisor for District 1 as he steps down from office. David has been a good friend for almost 20 years and has made Shasta County a better place to live. He is the epitome of a dedicated public servant, after serving on the Redding City Council for 7 years and then he served for 20 years on the County Board of Supervisors. David’s intelligence, integrity and caring nature will be missed by all of us.

The last Board of Supervisor’s meeting of the year was a long one. I will spend the next couple of columns covering many topics we covered during the meeting. The Board did adopt a proclamation, which designated December 15, 2018, as “Bill of Rights Day” in Shasta County. We had a representative from the Daughters of the American Revolution accept the proclamation. As we read the Bill of Rights out loud, it made me realize how the early fathers of this country really were able to capture a true vision of what they hoped would be the foundation of the new country they were forming. It was really inspiring.

Just as a reminder, I want to encourage anyone that has been the victim of a property crime to please access the online option to file a report with the Sheriff’s Department. It is very important that the Sheriff’s Department has as much information as possible so they know what crimes are being committed. Undersheriff Magrini informed me that the Burney Substation will be starting a Facebook Page to keep the Intermountain Area residents informed of criminal activity in their areas.

Christmas is fast approaching. It beyond belief that we will be welcoming 2019 soon.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor