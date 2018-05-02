The Shasta County Connection 5-2-18

By Mary Rickert

During the May 1, 2018 Board of Supervisor meeting, it was a real treat to receive a presentation by Diane Dealey Neill and two of the student participants in the Forestry Challenge. Diane has created a statewide program giving high school students the opportunity to spend a few days in the forest to compete in challenging competitions between schools in the field of forestry. It is encouraging to see young people interested in the forest and our natural resources and hopefully, they will consider entering into the field of forestry as a career path. I was fortunate enough to be invited to speak at last fall’s event out of Shingletown and I really enjoyed seeing a room full of energetic young people engaged in such a healthy and productive event.

One of our board agenda items this week was to give approval to our County Counsel to sign an agreement to move forward with a law firm to litigate and pursue claims and remedies against certain opioid manufacturers and distributors. This is a step to hopefully prevail in the courts and receive compensation to mitigate the damages and expenses the County has incurred as a result of the over-prescribing of opioids. Treatment programs are an essential part of trying to curb the overuse of opioids and the consequential damage it has done to many families. I will keep you apprised of the progress as this suit moves forward.

It was a pleasure to have three members of the Fall River High School Girls’ Champion basketball team be recognized by our Board of Supervisors at our last board meeting. The County Board of Supervisors always takes great delight in highlighting the achievements of young people and it offers a glimmer of hope for the future of Shasta County. I very much appreciated the Corder family (George, Kathy and Tarron) taking the time to bring Meghan McKinlay, Sadie Pevehouse and Madison Corder to the meeting for recognition. Thank you girls and we are very proud of your entire team’s achievements.

With the announcement of our County’s Resource Management Director’s retirement, the board has planned an evening meeting, scheduled for May 30th at the Board of Supervisor’s Chambers in Redding. Our intent is to receive feedback from contractors and citizens who may have suggestions on how to make the interactions with the department a positive experience. Stay tuned for details as to the time of the meeting.

Cal Trans has announced recommending approval of increasing the number of lanes on I5 south of Redding. If approved, it will be a large project and should improve the flow of traffic traveling between Redding and Anderson. Our Shasta Regional Transportation Board is very pleased that this project is being considered for approval and we look forward to the possibility of this project moving forward.

The Shasta County Public Works Annual Safety Luncheon was held recently at the Redding Veteran’s Hall. Shasta County is fortunate to have a staff of 150 people to maintain our roads and infrastructure. I often report incidences of illegal dumping and the County responds quickly and efficiently. Thank you Pat Minturn and to the many dedicated employees in your department.

I attended a recent meeting at the office of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to discuss the presence of wolves in the north state. Our primary goal was to better understand the opportunities and barriers to improved communication, information sharing and the effective use of non-lethal tools to protect our livestock. There have been collared wolves moving down from Oregon to Siskiyou County and incidences of wolves traveling throughout the north state. We must always remain vigilant and realize that there will continue to be more sightings. For many of us in the livestock business, our primary goal is to protect our livestock. I will keep you updated as best I can on this very important issue.

We are enjoying the spring weather and grateful for our recent storms. Our spring has been cool, but we certainly have welcomed the precipitation. Hope all of you have a wonderful week.

REMINDER—Palo Cedro Clean-up Day May 5th, from 9-12. Sponsored by the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce. Located at the parking lot near Redding Christian School.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.