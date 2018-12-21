The Shasta County Connection —12-20-18

The year is drawing to an end. For many of us, we are looking forward to 2019. With all the fires, 2018 was a difficult year. It is going to take its toll on Shasta County for years to come.

Shasta County received a 2018 California State Association of Counties (CSAC) Challenge Award for Shasta County’s collaborative Shasta Technical Education Program-Unified Partnership (STEP-UP) Program. This program has been in operation for a few years. Shasta College, the Probation Department, and the Sheriff’s Department are among the many partners who have helped divert those who have problems with the law go back to school and get an education. I talk about this program often in this column. It is one of the bright spots in the restorative justice approach to helping those who have made poor decisions in the past and are ready to make changes in their lives.

Our County Administrative Officer Larry Lees also was awarded the CSAC Circle of Service Award for his strong leadership demonstrated during recent wildfires in Shasta County. I personally observed Larry’s dedication to ensuring that as many needs that could be met were met. He worked many long hours during those very trying days of the Carr Fire. When the Camp Fire erupted in Butte County, Larry was offering help in any way he could too. Shasta County is fortunate to have such a dedicated Administrator who really cares about what’s in the best interest of those who call Shasta County home.

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors approved and authorized the Chairman to sign an agreement with Empire EHARC, Inc., dba Empire Recovery Center, to provide a Sobering Center fee for service program. There will be 2-3 beds and they will primarily be used for someone who is intoxicated. This will free up some jail space and gives an opportunity for the individual to consider options for treatment. This will be a welcome addition for law enforcement and gives them options other than jail for these individuals.

I attended the Community Corrections Partnership Meeting (CCP) on December 19, 2018. This committee comes together quarterly to discuss and work on improving the justice system in Shasta County. The current laws in California have changed the way the system works and there are many challenges with the reduction in consequences for committing crimes. There was some interesting statistics submitted by Redding Police Chief, Roger Moore. He stated that the City of Redding has over 10,000 arrests a year with 100,000 calls for service. He indicated that 867 are repeat arrests, and that 380 of those have been arrested six times or more. Shasta County faces the same challenges.

We are very close to increasing capacity in the Shasta County Jail. Just spoke with Undersheriff Eric Magrini and the additional space will begin being used in the next few weeks. There will be a total of 102 additional beds available, which will increase capacity. Hopefully, that will translate to more accountability on the part of those committing crimes, when they realize they potentially could be spending more time incarcerated.

Best wishes for a wonderful Holiday Season for everyone and may the Peace of Christmas touch all of your hearts.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor