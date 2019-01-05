Click on ad for more info

The Shasta County Connection —1-8-19

As we embark on the New Year I decided to devote this column to take the time to encourage the residents of Shasta County to reflect and think about what they might want to accomplish in 2019. I recently attended a meeting with another County Supervisor and two Redding City Council members. Our primary focus was to discuss and brainstorm for ideas on how to work on the many issues that are plaguing the cities in Shasta County and the county as a whole. We want to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods. We talked about a fascinating article that we had all read. The end of the article addressed homelessness in Seattle, concluded with the paragraph below. It gives us all much food for thought. It also pertains to every community in America.

Ultimately, the success or failure of local government is a back-to-basics proposition: Are the streets clean? Are the neighborhoods safe? Are people able to live, work and raise their families in a flourishing environment? We have the resources to contain the homelessness crisis, in Seattle and elsewhere. The question is whether political leaders will have the courage to act. (Christopher F. Rufo, New York Post)

Political leaders are not the only ones who can make a difference. Each one of us has the ability to make changes in our lives and in today’s environment and I would like to offer some suggestions for each one of us to ponder. We can all contribute to making our communities healthier, but we need to get involved. I would like to invite everyone to consider one activity they could take on to make their community stronger. I’ve listed some ideas below and I hope that each of you will consider taking the next steps.

Mentor or foster a young person who needs you in their lives. The future lies in the hands of our children. We need to be a good role model for a young person who needs your example.

Form a neighborhood watch group. Getting to know your neighbors is a step to building a stronger community and protecting your property.

Join a local Chamber of Commerce, Park Board, serve on a Water District, join your Parent’s program at your local school. Get involved. Your service to the community is vital and you can be personally rewarded by your efforts.

Get involved in your local church. Faith-based organizations are a great way to bring change to a community.

Attend meetings held by local organizations, local governments, etc. Be an active participant. Everyone has something to offer and your talents are needed.

Volunteer at your local library. Libraries are an integral part of every community and very important for young people to learn to use. Growing up in the 50’s, my mother always brought my siblings and I to the library where we developed a deep love for reading and expanding our minds.

One activity that I personally take part in on a weekly basis is cleaning up our streets and roads. I like to walk and when I do, I carry a bag to pick up garbage. Adopt part of your street, road

or creek and keep it clean. Taking pride in our community sets a good example for young people. My grandchildren join me when they can and it’s a great opportunity to set a good example for them to carry on the tradition.

Visit someone who is in a care facility. Our elderly need our love and attention. If you don’t know anyone in a care facility, find a facility that will connect you with someone who doesn’t have family and needs a friendly face to make them feel loved.

Find a cause you feel passionate about and put some energy into making a difference. Foster a stray animal, join the volunteer fire department, become a 4-H leader, volunteer for the Red Cross when we have a disaster…..these are all good activities where your community needs you.

Let’s make 2019 the best year ever. And let’s make Shasta County the best county ever.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

Shasta County—District 3 Supervisor