The Active 20-30 Club of Redding is proud to announce that entries for the 12th Annual Sundial Film Festival are now being accepted online at www.sundialfilmfestival.com. We are calling on individuals from all backgrounds and ages, especially Northern Californians, to submit short films for the Festival. The festival is being held on March 7th, 2020 at the Cascade Theater in Redding, CA. To be considered, entries must be received by January 3rd, 2020.

The Sundial Film Festival showcases the talent and diversity of filmmakers. It also offers contestants the opportunity to compete for cash prizes in various categories. Film submissions are required to be less than 20 minutes in length and can be of any genre or style.

All entries will be judged for creativity, quality, and originality by a diverse panel, which will include: filmmakers, photographers, critics, educators, etc. Winners will be announced either before or on the day of the festival.

2020 Sundial Film Festival Will Be Free to Attend

Last year’s event was the first-ever free-to-attend Sundial Film Festival. It was our gift to the Redding community after a difficult year following the Carr Fire. We were thrilled at the overwhelmingly positive response we received from sponsors, filmmakers, attendees, and the Redding community overall. In fact, both shows had the highest attendance we’ve ever experienced!

After the success of last year’s show, we are excited to announce that this year’s event will also be free-to-attend! We are encouraging guests to give a suggested donation, but anyone in the Redding community will be able to enjoy an evening highlighting the work of the North State’s best filmmakers. We are confident that this year’s event will continue to grow and be the biggest and best year we’ve had thus far!

Anyone interested in helping to sponsor this event is welcome to contact the event chair, Olivia Henderson. Sponsoring this event offers the unique opportunity to market a business and leverage the increasing success of our festival, all while helping children in our community and supporting a free family event. There are many sponsorships levels available to meet any budget.

This event is organized by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation. The Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization and the philanthropic arm created by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local service organization with the sole purpose of serving the Redding community’s greatest asset – our local children. The Sundial Film Festival is our primary fundraising event, allowing us to support multiple children’s events, playground builds, camp scholarships, and other charitable organizations.