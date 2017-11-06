The Active 20-30 Club of Redding is proud to announce that entries for the 10th Annual Sundial Film Festival are now being accepted online at www.sundialfilmfestival.com! We are calling on individuals from all backgrounds and ages, especially Northern Californians, to submit short films for the Festival. The festival is being held on March 24th, 2018 at the Cascade Theater in Redding, CA. To be considered, entries must be received by January 3rd, 2018. The Sundial Film Festival showcases the talent and diversity of filmmakers. It also offers contestants the opportunity to compete for cash prizes in various categories. Film submissions are required to be less than 20 minutes in length and can be of any genre or style.

All entries will be judged for creativity, quality, and originality by a diverse panel, which will include: filmmakers, photographers, critics, educators, etc. Winners will be announced either before or on the day of the festival. # # # # Page 2 This event is organized by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation. The Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization and the philanthropic arm created by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local service organization with the sole purpose of serving the Redding community’s greatest asset – our local children.

The Sundial Film Festival is our primary fundraising event, allowing us to support multiple children’s events, playground builds, camp scholarships, and other charitable organizations. For questions, please contact our PR chair, Eleah Ervin at (575) 649-3571 or Sundial Film Festival Chair, Kevin Adcock at (530) 515-6612.