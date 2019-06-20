On Friday morning at 8:54 am PDT, the sun will reach its highest angle over the northern hemisphere.

If you were in the Bahamas, 23.5 degrees north latitude, the sun would be directly over your head near this time. Since the northern hemisphere is pointed towards the sun during the summer months, this time period is generally the warmest of the year.

The timing of the June solstice is not based on a specific calendar date or time; it all depends on when the Sun reaches its northernmost point from the equator. Therefore, the solstice won’t always occur on the same day. Currently, it shifts between June 20, 21, and 22.

The Summer Solstice is the day with the longest period of sunlight. Notice how the Sun appears highest in the sky at the solstice; its rays strike Earth at a more direct angle, causing the efficient warming we call summer. Because the sun is highest in the sky on this day, you’ll notice that your shadow (at noon) is the shortest it will be all year.

Summer ends on September 23rd this year when the sun passes over the equator, beginning autumn over the northern hemisphere and spring over the southern hemisphere.