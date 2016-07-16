Home Events Summer Mountain Music and Arts Festival coming July 23rd EventsShingletown-Manton Summer Mountain Music and Arts Festival coming July 23rd 07/16/2016 73 3 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 3 COMMENTS Can’t wait!! Should check out One Button Suit: http://onebuttonsuit.com/ They did a wonderful job on the main stage at the CBA Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival. “One Button Suit is an exciting, hand-stitched, Sacramento-based string band that offers up tunes especially tailored for our California climate. They feature a unique blend of established musicians expertly weaving the traditional and funky tones of the past and present; with a repertoire of originals and bluegrass familiars hinting at unconventionality.” Neat article in Enjoy Magazine on the Buckhorn Mountain Stompers: http://www.enjoymagazine.net/2016/04/22/108489/buckhorn-mountain-stompers This is turning into a great event! Eleven bands with nonstop music on two stages, great food, award winning wine, craft beer, perfect weather, a great crowd of wonderful people, and more. If you don’t like music, dancing, nice people, cooler temperatures, wine, beer, and good food, chances are you’d better stay home, otherwise come and enjoy the day!????☀️????? LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment
Can’t wait!!
Should check out One Button Suit: http://onebuttonsuit.com/
They did a wonderful job on the main stage at the CBA Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival.
“One Button Suit is an exciting, hand-stitched, Sacramento-based string band that offers up tunes especially tailored for our California climate. They feature a unique blend of established musicians expertly weaving the traditional and funky tones of the past and present; with a repertoire of originals and bluegrass familiars hinting at unconventionality.”
Neat article in Enjoy Magazine on the Buckhorn Mountain Stompers:
http://www.enjoymagazine.net/2016/04/22/108489/buckhorn-mountain-stompers
This is turning into a great event! Eleven bands with nonstop music on two stages, great food, award winning wine, craft beer, perfect weather, a great crowd of wonderful people, and more.
If you don’t like music, dancing, nice people, cooler temperatures, wine, beer, and good food, chances are you’d better stay home, otherwise come and enjoy the day!????☀️?????