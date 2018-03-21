On Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at 10:25 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Matamoros Street, Redding. Deputies were investigating a report of a suicidal subject. As deputies were arriving on scene, Brandon Osborne, DOB 04/08/1993, fled on foot from a vehicle.

As deputies checked Osborne’s property, deputies located Osborne near a thicket of brush and trees. Osborne was holding a knife which he brandished at deputies. Osborne failed to comply with commands and was yelling at deputies. Osborne fled on foot towards other residences while in possession of the knife.

Deputies pursued after Osborne and during the foot pursuit Osborne threw the knife to the ground and continued in a southeasterly direction. Due to not knowing if Osborne was armed with any other weapons, the close proximity of Prairie Elementary School, and Osborne continuing to flee from deputies, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office requested Prairie Elementary School perform a lockdown. Shortly after issuing the lockdown, Osborne was apprehended by deputies in a creek area just northwest of Prairie Elementary School on Dersch Road.

Osborne was transported to Mercy Medical Center for a medical clearance and later transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked into custody for 245 (a)(1) PC- Assault with a deadly weapon.