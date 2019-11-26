On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at approximately 2:06 a.m., a deputy with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of Goodwater Ave and Squire Ave, Redding, when he observed a white Honda passenger vehicle with damage to the trunk area, and noticed it did not have proper lighting. The deputy was briefed on a similar vehicle failing to yield to Redding Police on two separate occasions recently. The Honda was able to elude law enforcement on both of those occasions, but the license plate of the vehicle was recorded during the pursuits.

The deputy had dispatch check the license plate of the Honda passenger vehicle he was following and it was confirmed to be the same vehicle from the previous pursuits. The deputy notified Redding Police and attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on the Honda on Shasta View Drive near Sunridge Drive. The Honda continued northbound on Shasta View Drive at approximately 34 mph, failing to stop. Redding Police Officers were advised of the Honda’s failure to yield and set up a spike strip at the intersection of Shasta View Drive and College View Drive. The Honda struck the spike strip with its front tire, but continued eastbound on College View Drive at speeds of 47 mph, running the stop sign and crossing the double yellow center line of the roadway, still failing to stop for deputies. Deputies followed the Honda until it came to a stop at Old Oregon Trail near Lois Lane. A high-risk stop was conducted and the driver and passenger were detained without further incident. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a small amount of heroin.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Andrew Giovanni Baides, 30 years-old of Roseville. A records check showed Baides is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for drug related charges. The passenger was identified as Emmaline Fay Farnsworth, 26 years-old of Redding. Farnsworth was questioned and released on scene. Baides was arrested and booked on charges of 2800.2 CVC – Evading a Peace Officer with Disregard to Safety of the Public, 11350 H&S – Possession of a Controlled Substance, 14601.2(a) CVC – Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License, and on a Parole Violation hold. Baides is also pending additional charges for the previous incidents of failing to yield to law enforcement.