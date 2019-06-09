On June 8th, 2019, at 9:44 am, Redding Police Department Officers responded to the 400 block of Overhill Drive after a citizen reported a male subject illegally camping near a City of Redding water pump station. Upon their arrival, Officers observed Guy David Graham (39 years of Yreka, CA) lying beside the pump station, near a Sacramento River Trail access point. Officers immediately recognized Graham, as he has been the source of more than twenty calls for service since April of 2019. The Redding Police Department has received reports that Graham allegedly harasses female citizens as they arrive and depart from their places of work around the City of Redding. Additionally, over the last month, the Redding Police Department had received numerous reports of Graham allegedly harassing citizens on the Sacramento River Trail.

As Redding Police Department Officers contacted Graham, they observed containers of spoiled food, empty bottles of alcohol and various other items of trash stretched for approximately 30 yards across the surface area of the River Trail access point. Graham acknowledged that all of the trash and spoiled food belonged to him. While speaking with Graham, he became extremely confrontational in his mannerisms and threatened to “beat” officers and ensure that they would “cease to exist.”

Graham became irate and lunged towards a Redding Police Department Officer and attempted to kick another. Graham was forcefully taken to the ground by officers and pepper spray was utilized to take him into custody after a lengthy struggle. No officers were injured during the incident.

Graham was booked into the Shasta County Jail for resisting or delaying officers and using force or violence in an attempt to assault officers. Graham also had two warrants for his arrest from Siskiyou County for trespassing and resisting or delaying officers. This is Graham’s 5th arrest in 2019.