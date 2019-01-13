Click on ad for more info

On Saturday, January 12, 2019 at about 12:15 a.m. deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Burney Division, were conducting routine patrol in the Johnson Park area. Deputies located a motorize three-wheeler parked in front the Ideal Mini Storage in the 21000 block of Highway 299 East. Deputies knew the business was closed and they saw the gate was locked.

Deputies scaled the property’s fence and began checking the storage units. During the search, deputies located a lock that had been cut laying next to an open storage unit. Deputies then heard a subject inside the storage unit. Deputies ordered the subject, later identified as Duane White, to exit the storage unit and he complied. White was detained while deputies completed their investigation. During a search of White’s person, deputies located stolen property in his pockets. The owner of the storage unit was contacted and they confirmed the property was taken from their storage unit.

White was placed under arrest and transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for burglary.