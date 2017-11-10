The Performing Arts Society of Redding presents Caya Layman—violin and Eric Whitmer— percussion in two performances of Strings and Percussion Things .

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1313 Market St., Redding CA

Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 2150 Benton Dr., Redding CA

The unusual program includes a combination of solo and duo works, including a marimba concerto by Ney Rosauro, two movements from J.S. Bach’s Partita No. 3 for solo violin, and a new piece commissioned especially for this duo by Simpson University music professor Dr. Dwayne Corbin.

A former resident of Weed, California, Caya Layman was first introduced to violin through traditional folk music. Later, she began learning classical violin. Her primary teacher was Faina Podolnaya from Ashland, Oregon. Her former performance ensembles include the Siskiyou Violins, College of the Siskiyous Orchestra, Rogue Valley Symphony Orchestra, Shasta Symphony Orchestra, and various jazz, folk, and chamber music groups. Caya currently resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she is performing with the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra and preparing to go to college in the fall of 2018.

A current resident of Redding, Eric Whitmer was introduced to percussion through the Orff Approach to music education. He studies privately with Dr. Dwayne Corbin of Simpson University and participates in ensembles including the Shasta Symphony Orchestra and the Simpson Percussion Ensemble. In addition to local ensembles, he has performed nationally with the Heartland Marimba Festival Marimba Orchestra and the University of North Texas Keyboard Symposium. He is a student at Foothill High School and he hopes to continue his music education to the doctoral level at a major university.

There is no charge for admission, but donations are always welcomed.