On December 28, 2018, at approximately 6:40 a.m., a citizen from the Reddingwood Mobile Home and RV Park called to report the theft of a travel trailer from the location. The citizen awoke to the sound of metal scraping outside their residence on Westside Road and observed a white Chevy Sport Utility Vehicle dragging one of the trailers off of the lot. The trailer was a new Forrest Rivers brand trailer, valued at approximately $30,000. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) set up the travel trailers at the location a few days prior for housing of victims of the Camp Fire. A second trailer was also found to be missing from the RV Park and taken overnight.

The Redding Police Department coordinated with a Security Director from FEMA. Information was developed that one of the trailers was in the vicinity of Highway 44 near Palo Cedro. A helicopter from the California Highway Patrol Operations Unit located the stolen trailer being pulled by a white Chevy SUV. The helicopter guided responding officers to a residence in the Millville area, on Old Highway 44 Drive.

The Redding Police Department, with the assistance of several California Highway Patrol Officers, made contact with multiple people at the home. Wayne Jerome Bergman (58 years of Bella Vista), was identified as the driver of the SUV and admitted to taking the trailer from the RV Park. Two additional males at the home were found to have warrants for their arrest, but officers determined they were not involved in the theft.

FEMA personnel responded to recover the first stolen trailer. Additional information was obtained regarding the location of the second stolen trailer. Officers from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU), with the assistance of CHP Air Operations Unit, located the second stolen trailer at a residence on Albatross Way, in Bella Vista. The homeowner identified Wayne Bergman as his brother and stated the trailer showed up at his residence sometime during the morning hours.

During the recovery of the second stolen trailer, officers observed a suspicious truck arrive near the residence. Believing that the truck could be at the location to pick up the trailer, officers contacted the occupants of the truck. The driver, Zachary Adam Crouchley (40 years of Bella Vista), was determined to be on probation for possession of an illegal weapon. The truck was found to be reported stolen by the Tulare Police Department.

Wayne Bergman was booked at the Shasta County Jail for the initial theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. Crouchley was also booked at the Shasta County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and a violation of probation.