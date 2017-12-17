On December 16, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Officer Nolan Guiducci was on patrol near the intersection of Highway 273 and Canyon Road when he observed a stolen Toyota Scion being driven in the area. Officer Guiducci attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled south on Highway 273. A pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued east, crossing the Sacramento River, and then north onto Airport Road. The pursuit was cancelled due to the reckless driving of the suspect. The California Highway Patrol Air Operations Unit assisted with following the stolen vehicle from overhead. The driver eventually turned into a residential neighborhood near Knighton Road and then fled from the car on foot.

Officer Guiducci and his K9 partner, Dozer, arrived and assisted other officers from the Redding Police Department and the Anderson Police Department in a search for the suspect. Officers located Michael Alexander Steele, 24 years of Redding, hiding underneath a trailer in a backyard. He remained uncooperative and was apprehended by K9 Dozer. Steele was transported to a local hospital for a medical clearance.

Michael Steele was recently released from prison in the fall of 2017. Since his short return back into society he has been apprehended three times in stolen vehicles. Steele is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in Shasta County. He was booked at the Shasta County Jail for evading law enforcement, possession of a stolen car, resisting arrest, a violation of PRCS, and two felony warrants.