Stillwater Therapy Center in Palo Cedro provides patrons with a combination of techniques for treatments for relaxation, stress reduction, improving circulation, joint mobility and the lowering of blood pressure and heart rate. Along with a massage, and according to your specific needs, treatment can include aromatherapy or analgesic ointment, pressure points, stretching of ligaments and tendons and a focus on breathing.

A few months ago, owner Kirsten F. Jenkins, a holistic massage therapist since 1991, open the doors to her new Palo Cedro business at 9520 Deschutes Road, next door to Fresh Fire Grill. Jenkins radiates as is a gentle, passionate person that presents an aura of care for your wellbeing.

Jenkins says that during a customer’s session of choice, they will be provided with a professional and private setting allowing them to relax and enjoy the time during treatment. “Everyone brings some form of concerns with them, ranging from muscle tension, stress, health issues, chronic pain, or pregnancy. After communication of the intent of your needs, we can then provide service for a specific treatment,” said Jenkins.

Stillwater Therapy Center sessions offer customers spa services and treatments, body treatments, specialty products, foot baths, aromatherapy and reflexology. Massage sessions are $30 for 30 minutes; $60 for one hour; $80 for 90 minutes and $110 for two hours.

Appointments can be made at 530-941-3527. Gift certificates are available.