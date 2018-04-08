The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 2 will soon begin construction on Stillwater Improvements Project, located on State Route 44 between East Redding and Palo Cedro. Depending on the weather and/or other factors, the project is anticipated to begin in early May 2018 under a contract with Tullis, Inc., a company based in Redding.

The project will improve operations and safety at the existing intersections of State Route 44 with Stillwater Road, and SR 44 with Gilbert Drive.

Expect the following, potential traffic situations during construction:

Access to and from Stillwater Road both north and south of SR 44 could be completely closed for up to three months. ***This may happen late May through August, but will be determined by Caltrans and its Contractor Tullis, Inc. upon construction needs.

could be completely closed for up to three months. ***This may happen late May through August, but will be determined by Caltrans and its Contractor Tullis, Inc. upon construction needs. Traffic wishing to access Stillwater Road south of SR 44 will be detoured to Gilbert Drive. Subsequently, at Gilbert Road, drive traffic intending to go West on SR 44 will be detoured to Deschutes Road, no left turn will be allowed at Gilbert Road.

will be detoured to Gilbert Drive. Subsequently, at Gilbert Road, drive traffic intending to go West on SR 44 will be detoured to Deschutes Road, no left turn will be allowed at Gilbert Road. Access to and from Stillwater Road north of SR 44 will be detoured to Old 44 Drive.