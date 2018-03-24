Stage 44 Players will present a cleverly crafted melodrama — The Rancher’s Riddle written by Marion Jones and co-directed by Robert Moore and Marion Jones.

The production will run May 4 through May 6 at the Black Butte Jr. High School Gym located at 7946 Ponderosa Way, Shingletown.

The showings will start off with an open dress rehearsal at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 4 with tickets $5 for adults and free for kids.

The opening night will be at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 and a matinee 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 6. Tickets for these two events are $7 for adults and $3 for kids 12 and under.

In addition, before each performance will be an uplifting and entertaining production of a take-off of “Annie Get Your Gun” from the younger talent—written by Lois Silverbush and directed by Marlo Meyer.