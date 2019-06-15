On Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at approximately 3:44 P.M., Redding Police Officers responded to a stabbing that just occurred in the area of the Parkview Market, 843 Parkview Avenue, in Redding. Arriving officers found the victim, 43 year old Christopher Fitch of Redding suffering from multiple stab wounds to of his upper back near his neck.

Fitch was transported to Mercy Hospital via ambulance for treatment of his injuries. His injuries were found to be life threatening and he was taken into surgery. Fitch is listed in critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene of the stabbing advised officers the suspect was a white female with the first name of “Misty”. The female suspect was pictured on surveillance video riding a bicycle away from the scene. The picture of the suspect was widely circulated via local news outlets and social media.

On Friday, June 14th, 2019, at approximately 4:43 P.M., Redding Police Officers received numerous calls that the female suspect “Misty” was back in the Parkview area near the Redding Library. Officers responded and contacted the suspect who was identified as 38 year old Misty Ledeen Dorman. Dorman was transported to the Redding Police Department Investigations Division to be interviewed regarding the stabbing.

During the interview, Dorman admitted that the widely circulated picture depicted her the day of the stabbing. She said she stabbed the victim twice in the area of his neck because she thought he was going to drop an 18 pack of beer on her foot and acted as if he was going to punch her. After the stabbing she fled the area, disposed of the knife, the bicycle, and made no efforts to contact law enforcement or summon medical aid for the victim.